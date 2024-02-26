🍀 San Antonio River will turn green for annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration

SAN ANTONIO – Downtown San Antonio is gearing up for St. Patrick’s Day.

Visit San Antonio says the River Walk will be dyed green on March 16 and March 17 for the annual tradition.

Recommended Videos The Dyeing of the River Green, sponsored by MadDogs, will take place on March 16 from 11 a.m.-noon along Museum Reach and 1-3 p.m. along the downtown stretch of the river. Also, on St. Patrick’s Day, the downtown portion of the river will be dyed again from 1-3 p.m.

The river has been dyed green, and jokingly renamed the River Shannon, every year since 1968.

The dye is eco-friendly and is always dispersed behind a barge that carries a bagpiper.

According to the website for the San Antonio River Walk, 25 gallons of dye will be spread during each event.

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations will continue throughout the weekend with a festival and two parades.

The Bud Light St. Patrick’s Festival will take place at the Arneson River Theatre and La Villita from 1-6 p.m. on both March 16 and March 17. It’s free to attend and family-friendly.

Entertainers include:

Saturday, March 16 Fire on the Mountain, 1 p.m. Brian Ralph, 2 p.m. Da’ithi, 3 p.m. St. James Gate – Ryan Stone, 4 p.m. Inishfree Irish Dancers, 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 17 Happy Out, 1 p.m. Kelly Singers, 3 p.m. Brian Ralph, 4 p.m. Mike Cunningham – RTFM, 5 p.m.



On March 16, there will also be a St. Patrick’s Day river parade from 2-3 p.m. along the Museum Reach and 5-6 p.m. along downtown. Both parades are free to attend.

