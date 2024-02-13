SeaWorld San Antonio’s new water coaster opening in time for spring break

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld San Antonio has announced the opening date for Catapult Falls, the world’s first launched flume coaster.

Catapult Falls, which features the steepest drop in any flume ride, will open on March 2, just in time for spring break. The park opens at 10:30 a.m. that day, and a grand opening ceremony is planned for 11:30 a.m.

Pass members will get a preview of the ride before it opens to the public. Dates for the preview will be announced at a later time.

Catapult Falls involves 11 eight-person carts that send riders through a water-filled course before taking them 55 feet in the air via an elevator. Carts are then launched down a 53-degree slope at more than 37 mph.

It is the only flume ride in North America with a vertical lift.

SeaWorld San Antonio delayed the opening of the Catapult Falls from the summer of 2023 to the spring of 2024.

