KSAT Community Spotlight Feature: ChildSafe

SAN ANTONIO - ChildSafe is Bexar County's only children's advocacy center.

Did you know that San Antonio continues to have the highest rates of child abuse across the state of Texas?

San Antonio had 5,599 confirmed cases of child abuse and neglect in 2017.

Your donations are needed more than ever to help children facing abuse.

In the month of April, ChildSafe is trying to raise $1 million in the hopes of helping an additional 1,200 children.

Please help ChildSafe end child abuse.

If you would like to donate to ChildSafe, visit childsafe-sa.org.

Information courtesy of ChildSafe.

