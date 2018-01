KARNES COUNTY, Texas - One person has been airlifted to a hospital following an oil rig explosion Wednesday in Karnes County.

The explosion was reported around 4 p.m. off FM 81 between Hobson and Panna Maria, the Karnes County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said nine tanks were on fire at one point, but firefighters now have the blaze under control.

