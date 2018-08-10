Boy, 15, critically wounded; man, 19, arrested in shooting

SAN ANTONIO - A 19-year-old man was arrested on charges related to a shooting early Friday that left a 15-year-old boy in critical condition.

According a preliminary police report, the victim and the suspect told officers the shooting was accidental.

Laron Sanders was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He also had outstanding warrants, the report said.

Police found out about the shooting after the victim showed up shortly before 1 a.m. at the Children's Hospital of San Antonio.

The report said officers learned that the teen was shot at his home, in the 700 block of G Street.

After the shooting, Sanders ran to his home, about a block away, to get help.

A relative drove Sanders and the victim to the hospital, the report said.

The last word from police was that the victim was in critical condition and undergoing surgery.

Earlier this week, a 10-year-old was wounded in another accidental shooting.

Police said a 15-year-old was showing off a gun at the child's home, on West Salinas, when it went off suddenly.

The 10-year-old was wounded in his leg.

Although the teenage suspect in that case ran from the home, police tracked him down later and arrested him.

