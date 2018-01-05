2 injured in motel fire on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - Two people have been taken to an area hospital following a fire a motel early Friday morning, San Antonio Firefighters said.

The fire was reported just before 4:30 a.m. at the Ever Kleen Motel located in the 1300 block of Roosevelt Avenue, not far from east Mitchell Street and Mission Concepción on the city's South Side.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 17 units were first called to the scene.

Firefighters said a man in his mid thirties and woman in her mid twenties were transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center. San Antonio Police said they both have first degree burns.

The fire was contained to one unit, firefighters said. They are now working to put the fire out.

Arson investigators also have been called in to determine a cause.

