2 men charged in shooting caught on video in Converse, police say

CONVERSE, Texas - Converse police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting in Converse seen in a viral video back in July.

Dimitri Lavalais, 25, and Carlos Romero Jr., 22, have been taken into police custody.

The shooting occurred July 9 around 4 a.m. near the 8300 block of Jaybrook Drive.

According to police, the shooting was caught on camera by one of the three victims inside the vehicle being shot at.

The video appears to show Lavalais and Romero attempting to hide along a residential fence line and then opening fire, hitting the car multiple times, according to police.

Police said Lavalais was served the warrant at the Bexar County jail, where he is in custody on an unrelated offense. Romero was taken into police custody Thursday.

Both men are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

