Suspects sought after disturbing video surfaces of Converse shooting

CONVERSE, Texas - A viral Facebook video shows a shooting that occurred Sunday around 4 a.m. near the 8300 block of Jaybrook Drive.

A concerned citizen started recording two men on a camera phone from her car after seeing them crouching behind a residential privacy fence, allegedly at her home.

A third man appears in the video moments later and the three men start walking towards the car, seemingly having noticed they were being watched.

Two of the men started firing handguns at the car and the victims fled the area, according to a press release from the Converse Police Department.

The victims fled down the street in their vehicle and called police.

“We caught them trying to break into my house as I was getting dropped off at home,” the victim who called police can be heard saying in the video.

“Please come fast,” the victim can be heard saying repeatedly.

Converse Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects and asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call 210-658-2322.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.