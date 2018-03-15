2 toddlers abducted, likely in grave danger, authorities say

SAN ANTONIO - Officials with the Texas AMBER Alert Network issued a child abduction alert for two toddlers Wednesday night.

The San Antonio Police Department said Kinsley Hernandez and Kolby Hernandez, both 3, are believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Authorities are searching for Leslie Hernandez, 38, in connection with the abduction.

Kinsley, a girl, and Kolby, a boy, are both described as being Hispanic, 3 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 38 pounds. They both have brown hair and eyes.

Hernandez is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 215 pounds. She has red-brown hair, brown eyes and a yellow butterfly tattoo on her shoulder.

Police said Hernandez is driving a silver 2010 Chevy Suburban with Texas license plate JGG2909. She was last heard from in San Antonio.

Anyone with any information regarding the abduction is urged to call SAPD at 210-207-7660.

