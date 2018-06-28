NFL stars in San Antonio give supplies to immigrant families separated at border

SAN ANTONIO – Two NFL stars said it’s not about being political, it’s about being human when it comes to the current immigration crisis on the border.

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman and New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis were in San Antonio on Wednesday trying to make a difference in the lives of immigrants who had been separated from family members.

"You see kids on television get detained and how they are getting detained, and you want to come in and give a little bit of relief to those families. We're not going to be able to help everybody but somebody, we can brighten faces and that matters. That means something," Norman said.

Norman and Davis were disturbed by images of immigrant families separated at the border, so they met in San Antonio, bought supplies, stuffed backpacks and handed them out to the families.

"To provide backpacks and food and games and some information about the legal case to the moms and children who are let out of these facilities who must take long, sometimes dayslong bus rides to reunify with their families around the United States," Jonathan Ryan, executive director of Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, or RAICES, said about the services the organization provides.

RAICES led the event, and Ryan said it was done to make these families feel loved and supported.

"I think it's important what happened today — that these two stars showed their humanity and shared that message — that we are all humans," Ryan said.

“You find the time when it’s something that’s most important to you. You try to carve out that time to go do it,” Norman said.