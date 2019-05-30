NEISD trustee responds to allegations against him

A trustee for the North East Independent School District has responded to the shakeup on the district’s school board.

Among the long list of allegations, trustee Joseph Trevino is accused of sending an email with confidential student and parent information to someone who had no relation to the school district.

Trevino responded saying, “I did not learn about email ‘til last night before the meeting.” He also said it was something that was not done intentionally.

The school board said its legal counsel is involved.

During Tuesday night's meeting, the school board voted to censure Trevino for two years, restricting him from certain events.

Several other allegations against him involve not following board procedure when it came to several graduation ceremonies, including events for his own children.