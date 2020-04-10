Easter looks different this year, but it’s still illegal to buy, sell or dye baby chicks, ducks, rabbits

SAN ANTONIO – There are some big changes for Easter this year because of COVID-19. Church services will be held online, there will be no overnight camping in city parks (in fact, all parks will be closed until Monday), there will be no large family gatherings and no going out to eat.

But one thing hasn’t changed - it’s still illegal to dye or stain baby chicks, ducklings or rabbits or sell them if they’re younger than 8 weeks old.

Animal Care Services is reminding people of the laws involving animal sales and treatment.

The sale of baby animals as holiday novelties is illegal in San Antonio.

“It is illegal for any person to sell or offer for sale, barter, lease, rent or give away baby chicks or ducklings or rabbits less than 8 weeks old as pets or novelties,” the city’s animal laws state.

It’s also against city ordinance to dye or stain baby chicks, ducklings or rabbits. You can’t even have animals that have been colored this way, according to a news release from Animal Care Services.

Violators face hefty fines and mandatory court appearances.

The ordinance further restricts the sale of animals any time of the year on any roadside, public right of way, commercial parking lot or at any flea market or festival, the release said. The only exception to the “Easter animal” law applies to properly licensed hatcheries or other businesses raising the animals for commercial purposes.