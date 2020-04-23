WATCH: H-E-B workers get a shout out from John Krasinski
John Krasinski is showing some love to H-E-B workers in Texas in his latest Some Good News episode.
Some Good News hosted by Krasinski is a series on YouTube that highlights positive news around the world.
In the fourth episode, a virtual prom special, Krasinski shares some of his favorite videos from social media.
After the two-minute mark, Krasinski plays a Tik Tok video of H-E-B partners in Hunstville, Texas.
“As if showing up each day to rise to the challenge wasn’t enough, these heros somehow find the strength to do it all with a little extra joy in their hearts,” Krasinski.
Watch the video:
From your friendly Huntsville H-E-B!#EssentialWorkers pic.twitter.com/FnDbJSgvtg— TyHandy🌸 (@TyEashaHandy) April 7, 2020
