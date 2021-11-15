79º

Reese’s made pie-sized peanut butter cups for Thanksgiving and you can’t have one (they’re already sold out)

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Dessert lovers, rejoice! Reese’s unveils new Thanksgiving Pie – the largest Reese's Peanut Butter Cup to date. (Hand-out,The Hershey Company)

HERSHEY, Pa. – Thanksgiving is a holiday known for big turkeys and delicious desserts and this year Reese’s decided to get in on the action.

The chocolate maker debuted a 9-inch peanut butter cup, introducing it as a Thanksgiving pie that weighs more than 3 pounds.

Bad news though - it’s already sold out. There were only 3,000 of these first-of-their-kind pies available on the Hershey website and they sold out in one day.

Reese’s Thanksgiving pie retailed for $44.99 plus tax. The website suggests trying one pound Reese’s cups instead... womp womp.

The serving information for the pie suggests 48 slices from the 9-inch pie. Anyone who managed to snag one - let us know how that goes.

