School delays, closures for Thursday, Feb. 24

SAN ANTONIO – Several area school districts have announced delays on Thursday due to inclement weather.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for San Antonio and parts of South Central Texas as freezing drizzle and/or light freezing rain is possible.

Here are the known closures or delays for Thursday, Feb. 24 (this list will continue to be updated):

All Comal ISD campuses and departments will be on a two-hour delay Thursday

Harper ISD will have a two-hour delay

Luling ISD will operate on a two-hour delay

San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District will be on a two-hour delay

