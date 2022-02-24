33º

School delays, closures for Thursday, Feb. 24

A light, icy glaze is possible until noon

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Several area school districts have announced delays on Thursday due to inclement weather.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for San Antonio and parts of South Central Texas as freezing drizzle and/or light freezing rain is possible.

Here are the known closures or delays for Thursday, Feb. 24 (this list will continue to be updated):

  • All Comal ISD campuses and departments will be on a two-hour delay Thursday
  • Harper ISD will have a two-hour delay
  • Luling ISD will operate on a two-hour delay
  • San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District will be on a two-hour delay

