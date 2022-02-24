School delays, closures for Thursday, Feb. 24

SAN ANTONIO – Several area school districts have announced delays on Thursday due to inclement weather.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for San Antonio and parts of South Central Texas as freezing drizzle and/or light freezing rain is possible.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for San Antonio, parts of South Central Texas
Here are the known closures or delays for Thursday, Feb. 24 (this list will continue to be updated):
- All Comal ISD campuses and departments will be on a two-hour delay Thursday
- Harper ISD will have a two-hour delay
- Luling ISD will operate on a two-hour delay
- San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District will be on a two-hour delay