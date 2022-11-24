Houston officer shoots at homeowner while responding to panic medical alarm, police say

Officer shoots at armed Kingwood homeowner while responding to panic medical alarm, HPD says

HOUSTON – A Houston police officer responding to a medical call fired his gun into a home in Kingwood while responding to a panic medical alarm at the residence, police said.

KSAT sister station KPRC reported that the officer responded to the alarm around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 5500 block of August Hill Drive.

Houston Fire Department emergency officials were standing by when officers arrived at the scene, KPRC reported.

Two officers knocked on the front door of the residence and went around to the back of the home after nobody answered the front door, police said.

That’s when the two officers say they saw a silhouette of a man with a gun through the window.

According to KPRC, investigators said the person in the window pointed a gun at the officers before one of the officers discharged his firearm and retreated.

Houston police said they later learned that the person with the gun was the homeowner who was startled by sounds in his backyard.

The homeowner said he was half asleep while walking through his house with his firearm and checking to see what was going on, police told KPRC.

Police suspect there might have been a malfunction to the alarm system.

No one was injured in the shooting.

