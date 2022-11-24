Tractor-trailer lands upside down after going over bridge near I-10 and Culebra Road, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were taken to University Hospital Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer crashed in the northbound lanes of I-10 near Culebra Road.

Police said the driver of a tractor-trailer went over the bridge and landed on the street below.

“We were just inside the house eating and we heard a loud bang and we came out of the house and we saw the truck flipped over,” a witness told KSAT.

The witness reported seeing the driver of the tractor-trailer with blood all over his arm but said the driver was able to stand up before getting into an ambulance.

An officer at the scene told KSAT the driver and a passenger who was also in the tractor-trailer at the time of the crash were both in critical but stable condition following the accident.

“He looked alright. I asked the paramedic if he was going to survive and they said he was going to and that it was a miracle,” the witness said. “It was all crushed in on one side of the truck but he survived.”

Police said they don’t think speed was a factor and believe slick roads may have contributed to the accident.

TXDOT officials are still working to determine if the overpass needs to be closed due to damage caused by the accident.

Thanksgiving day crash near I-10 and Culebra Road. (KSAT 12)

More headlines: