Recognize him? BCSO, Crime Stoppers trying to identify suspect in break-in of Terrell Hills home

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for the break in of a Terrell Hills home back in March.

The incident occurred March 17 in the 300 block of Elizabeth Road, not far from North New Braunfels Avenue and the University of the Incarnate Word.

According to police, the suspect (seen above) broke into the home through a glass door and stole several pieces of high value jewelry from multiple rooms and safes in the residence. He then fled the scene.

Police said surveillance footage shows the man’s vehicle to be a 2020-2022 white GMC Duramax crew cab.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident or if anyone who can identify the man is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.