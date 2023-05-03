Man points handgun at cashier, robs East Side gas station, police say

SAPD and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for an aggravated robbery.

The incident occurred on April 15 at a Chevron gas station in the 4000 block of East Houston Street, not far from Interstate 10 and Upland Road.

According to police, the man (seen at the top of this article in surveillance camera photos) walked into the gas station brandishing a handgun and pointed it at the cashier, demanding money. He took the money and then fled the scene on foot, police said.

Officers searched the area, but the man was not found.

Anyone with any knowledge of the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.