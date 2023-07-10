Texas sales tax holiday on school supplies, clothes planned for Aug. 11-13

SAN ANTONIO – The back-to-school shopping season is coming in hot, meaning it’s time to start preparing.

From Aug. 11-13, shoppers in Texas can save money on clothes and school supplies for the state’s sales tax holiday.

During the second weekend in August, consumers can save about $8 for every $100 spent on qualifying items.

Most clothing, shoes, backpacks and school supplies priced under $100 will not be taxed, but there are exceptions.

Jewelry, handbags, umbrellas and wallets do not qualify for the exemption. Luggage, briefcases, gym bags and clothing alterations such as embroidery also don’t qualify either, but diapers are on the list of items that are tax-exempt. Face masks are also exempt, although masks won’t be required in Texas schools this fall.

The exemption applies for purchases made by telephone, mail, or custom order as long as the customer pays for the order and the seller accepts that order over the tax-free period.

You can get the full list of taxable and tax-exempt items online and read more about the rules for tax-free purchases.

