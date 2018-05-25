21-year-old man charged in flea market murder

SAN ANTONIO - A 21-year-old man was charged with murder Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting at a Northeast Side flea market.

Jonte Turner has been taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Turner ran into the victim at the Eisenhauer Road Market Center on April 18 and exchanged words before waiting for him outside and shooting him when he came out.

The affidavit said witnesses told police that Williams had an ongoing feud with Turner's older brother.

Police showed surveillance video to the witnesses but they did not recognize the shooter as the man he had been feuding with. After releasing the video to the media however, they received a tip that it was in fact Turner.

