Police believe man seen in surveillance video tied to flea market murder

SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in identifying a man who detectives believe is a suspect in a murder.

The agency released surveillance video of the man wearing a black jacket, a white shirt and red shorts. Detectives suspect the man in the video might have been involved in the murder of 37-year-old Michael Williams.

Williams died at San Antonio Military Medical Center after being shot at the Market Center in the 3900 block of Eisenhauer Road.

Police said a woman pulled up to the flea market and noticed a man wearing a hoodie so she didn't feel comfortable getting out of her vehicle, police said.

The woman called Williams and another friend, who were inside the flea market, and asked them to come out because she was afraid of the man, police said.

The pair confronted the man, a confrontation ensued and the man opened fire, police said.

Williams' friend chased after the gunman, but the man got away, police said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of anyone responsible for Williams' murder. Anyone with information about the murder should call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

Calls and tips made directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

"Crime Stoppers pays rewards in cash, but only for anonymous, crime-solving tips submitted directly to Crime Stoppers, and that concern information not previously provided to, or known by law enforcement," according to a news release. "Tipsters who identify themselves are not eligible for rewards."

