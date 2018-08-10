3 men arrested in connection to deadly triple shooting

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested three people late Thursday night for a shooting that killed one and injured two others back on July 4.

Jordan Davis, 19, along with Lonnie Ellison, 19, and Christian Ellison, 22, have all been taken into police custody.

The trio are charged with the killing of 22-year-old Jesus Garcia, who was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of Castroville Road. Two other unnamed men, a 22-year-old and an 18-year-old, were also hurt.

San Antonio Police Department spokesman Doug Greene said the men had all arranged to meet July 4 for a potential drug deal just before the shooting occurred.

Lonnie and Christian Ellision were arrested in the 7900 block of West Military without incident and transported to public safety headquarters.

Jordan Davis was arrested on a traffic stop in the area of Highway 151 and West Military. Davis was also arrested without incident and taken to the magistrate’s office.

All three men now face one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

