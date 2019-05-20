69-year-old man arrested in San Antonio on child pornography charges

SAN ANTONIO - Lynn Maxwell Gerstner, 69, was arrested on child pornography charges Monday morning following a joint investigation by the FBI and Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation revealed that Gerstner was in contact with multiple underage female children, according to a news release.

Gerstner allegedly produced, received and distributed child pornography.

BCSO executed a search warrant on April 23 at Gerstner's residence and seized telephones and computers that reportedly contained large amounts of child pornography.

Gerstner purchased a new phone the day after his was seized and brought it with him during an interview with the FBI.

According to a news release, the new phone contained a large amount of child pornography that Gerstner is accused of downloading from his cloud account.

Gerstner is charged with production of child pornography, which carries a minimum penalty of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison.

The investigation is ongoing.

