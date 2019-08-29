Accused killer makes murder admission to fellow jail inmate

SAN ANTONIO - A man who briefly shared a Bexar County Jail holding pod with accused killer Joseph Alvarado, 24, testified Thursday that Alvarado admitted his role in the shooting death of Tarik Ross, 21.

Jailen Collins, 24, who was testifying in Alvarado's trial on capital murder charges, said that Alvarado told him how he and two other men and a juvenile met with Ross to buy marijuana.

He said they had planned to rob Ross instead of buying the marijuana.

"He tapped on the window with the gun and told Tarik to give him the stuff," Collins said Alvarado told him.

Alvarado said both he and the juvenile had guns pointed at Ross.

"It put Tarik more like in panic mode for his family since it's not one person but two," Collins said that Alvarado told him.

"Joseph said that he opened the door to the car and that he saw Tarik had a gun to the side and so Tarik tried to pull off," Collins said in his court testimony.

As Tarik put his car in reverse, Alvarado and the juvenile both opened fire.

The medical examiner testified Thursday that bullet fragments from two different type weapons were removed from Ross' body.

The juvenile has pleaded guilty to murder charges and is serving a 25-year prison term.

If he is convicted, Alvarado is facing life in prison without the possibility of parole.

