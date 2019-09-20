Former bus driver accused of killing woman with car denied bond reduction

SAN ANTONIO - In August, Christopher Moreno, 37, was arrested for allegedly pushing Cynthia Gomez, 48, from his moving car and then running over her twice.

Gomez was walking home from a party on the night of January 13 when Moreno, a bus driver for the San Antonio Independent School District at the time, allegedly offered her a ride.

According to the arrest affidavit, Moreno thought Gomez was a prostitute that he had arranged to meet in the 8400 block of New Laredo Highway. When he learned that she was not a prostitute, he allegedly pushed her from his moving car.

During a bond reduction hearing on Friday, Moreno’s attorney, Robert Maurer, testified that the bond was excessive.

“I think the appropriate bond in a case like should be $75,000,” Maurer said.

Prosecutor Michelle Haden asked that the $300,000 bond remain in place.

After reviewing preliminary facts of the case submitted by Haden, Judge Frank Castro announced his ruling.

“Based on the gravity of the offense and the safety of the community I’m going to leave the bond at $300,000,” Castro said.

The case will be submitted to a grand jury for consideration and if an indictment is returned it will be set for trial.

Moreno had been employed by SAISD since January 2017 and was fired after his arrest.

"He has no consideration for our feelings or what he did to our family," said Gomez's sister, Tina Gomez-Ramos, at a hearing earlier this month. "He destroyed our family forever."

