Family of woman killed in hit-and-run: Suspect 'destroyed our family forever'

SAN ANTONIO - A bond reduction hearing Friday for a 37-year-old man accused of pushing a woman from a moving car and running her over was the first time the victim's family saw the suspect.

Christopher Moreno is charged with murder in connection with the Jan. 13 incident in the 8400 block of New Laredo Highway that claimed the life of Cynthia Gomez.

"He has no consideration for our feelings or what he did to our family," said Gomez's sister, Tina Gomez-Ramos. "He destroyed our family forever."

Related: Man pushes woman out of moving vehicle, then runs her over, police say

Investigators said the two did not know each other and it is not clear why Gomez was in Moreno's car.

"Our sister was everything to us, and now she's gone because of him," said Gomez's sister, Stephanie Gomez, as the family left the courtroom.

Moreno was arrested and booked on a murder charge Aug. 21 after police reviewed video from area businesses that showed the incident.

According to Moreno's arrest affidavit, video from area businesses showed a car that police later identified as the suspect's shows Gomez being pushed from the car and, seconds later, run over by the same car.

Gomez had walked away from a party about an hour before the incident, the affidavit said.

More local news from KSAT.com:

11 malnourished dogs surrendered by woman with history of alleged animal neglect

Rooster, hen among 29 animals seized from San Antonio home

Prosecutors on Friday told Judge Frank Castro that they needed additional time to review evidence in the case, as a bond reduction hearing for Moreno was about to begin.

Moreno's lawyer did not object to the request and the hearing was reset for Sept. 20.

The suspect remains jailed in lieu of $300,000 bail.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.