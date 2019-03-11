Accused killer's new trial begins after 2012 conviction overturned

SAN ANTONIO - Jury selection began Monday in Vanessa Cameron's second murder trial.

In 2012, Cameron was convicted in the murder-for-hire of her ex-boyfriend, Samuel Johnson, who was the father of her son.

That conviction was overturned and the 70-year prison sentence she received was tossed out on a legal technicality in 2014.

Cameron's lawyers successfully argued that her constitutional right to a public trial was violated because the public was not allowed into the courtroom during jury selection.

In an abundance of caution, when jury selection began for Cameron's new trial, Judge Velia Meza ordered a specific area set aside for spectators.

"Is there anybody from the public that wants to come in to watch the voir dire?" Meza asked prior to the jury selection proceedings.

Cameron was convicted of hiring a hit man to kill Johnson in 2010.

Testimony for Cameron's trial is expected to begin Tuesday morning in the 226th District Court.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.