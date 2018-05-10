Amazon raising price of Prime membership for US subscribers

SAN ANTONIO - Amazon Prime memberships are increasing by $20 for U.S. annual subscribers.

New members will pay $119 starting Friday, but existing members have until June 16 before the price changes.

What’s new?

Nobody likes price hikes, but Amazon is promising more perks for Prime members, although company officials haven’t said what those perks will be.

"We continue to increase the value of Prime, including speed, selection and digital entertainment options," Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky said.

Can I avoid the price increase?

Kind of. If you’ve been thinking about getting a Prime membership, today’s the day to do it.

Customers who sign up for Prime by the end of the day Thursday will only have to pay $99, since the price hike doesn’t go into effect for new members until Friday.

Additionally, monthly Prime memberships are available for $12.99. This option is better for people who really only use Prime during the holiday season.

How many people subscribe to Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime has been available to consumers for 13 years, and Amazon recently revealed more than 100 million customers pay for annual Prime memberships.

