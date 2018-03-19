THE LATEST: 2 men injured in Austin explosion in 'good condition'

AUSTIN - Authorities are investigating an explosion that sent two people to the hospital Sunday night.

According to Austin Police chief Brian Manley, authorities responded to a call reporting an explosion in the 4800 block of Dawn Song Drive around 8:30 p.m.

The Austin Police Department and Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said two men in their 20s were taken to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The Austin American-Statesman reported late Sunday night the two men were in "good" condition.

Those living within a half mile radius of the blast site are asked to remain in their homes until authorities determine it is safe. Manley said it likely will not be deemed safe until there is daylight.

Manley said they have not yet had the opportunity to thoroughly inspect the area to see what caused the explosion, but is urging Austin residents to refrain from touching or opening suspicious packages or other items.

"What we have right now is a scene where it is obvious an explosion has taken place," Manley said in an update to media Sunday night.

The Austin-American Statesman reported the explosion may have been set off by a trip wire.

Manley said authorities are inspecting a backpack at a second site.

Initial Statement from Chief Manley regarding explosion https://t.co/CCydXhmQ8e — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 19, 2018

A man who lives in the area and heard the explosion told KXAN-TV it sounded like thunder. He said the neighborhood is typically quiet and it is relatively secluded.

It's unclear whether this incident is connected to the three package bomb explosions that killed two people and injured two others this month.

The explosion comes after Manley gave an update on the investigation into the package bombs Sunday afternoon.

According to Manley, more than 500 law enforcement personnel are assisting in the case. Authorities are urging anyone who might have information in the bombings to call authorities.

Manley explained that every tip received is logged, assigned and investigated. So far, authorities have addressed more than 400 leads in the bombings and have responded to 735 calls for suspicious packages.

A reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the bombings was increased to $100,000. The reward is separate from a $15,000 reward issued by Gov. Greg Abbott. Manley said the reward money is coming from federal partners.

FINAL: Critical Incident @ 4800blk Dawn Song Dr (correct incident address), Only 1 incident location has been confirmed. #ATCEMSMedics have transported X2 ~20's Males to SAMC w/serious, but not expected to be life-threatening injuries. Refer all inquires to @Austin_Police — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 19, 2018

This is a developing story. We will update this report as more information becomes available.

