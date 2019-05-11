BCSO: 19-year-old driver killed after crashing into telephone pole

SAN ANTONIO - A 19-year-old was killed in an overnight crash in the Leon Springs area, deputies said.

According to preliminary information from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, a 19-year-old woman hit a pole in the 24100 block of Boerne Stage Road around midnight.

A passerby called authorities around 8 a.m. to report that a Toyota sedan was wrapped around a telephone pole, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet identified the 19-year-old driver.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.