BCSO: Cellphone use by driver causes crash in far South Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - A man talking on his cellphone while driving was injured in a two-vehicle crash in far South Bexar County on Saturday afternoon, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Loop 1604 and Campbellton Road.

Johnny Garcia, a spokesperson for the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, said the 41-year-old driver was traveling eastbound in a four-door sedan and was talking on his cellphone. He didn't realize he was veering into oncoming lanes.

The driver sideswiped a white pickup truck and the bed of the truck clipped the vehicle, spinning the car just before crashing, Garcia said.

First responders arrived shortly after the crash and had to extract the man from the vehicle. He was taken to an area hospital with a broken leg and is expected to recover.

Garcia said an 8-year-old girl was also inside the sedan during the crash but was not hurt.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 26-year-old man, sustained minor injuries and was checked out by EMS crews at the scene.

Neither driver is expected to face any charges.

