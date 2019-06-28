BCSO: Man threatens to kill girlfriend with dumbbell, knife

SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested on suspicion of choking and threatening to kill his girlfriend with a knife and a 10-pound dumbbell, according to the arrest affidavit.

David Hall, 42, is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault family choking/strangulation and evading arrest with a vehicle.

The woman told investigators at the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office that her and her boyfriend, Hall, got into an argument because she would not unlock her phone so he could look through it, according to an affidavit.

Hall became “enraged” and grabbed the woman’s throat to the point she almost lost consciousness, according to the affidavit.

Investigators said she had red markings on her neck consistent with strangulation.

Hall grabbed a knife from the kitchen, saying he was going to kill everyone in the house and burn the house down. The woman said Hall then picked up a dumbbell and said, "this would be faster," according to the affidavit.

When the woman called police, Hall fled on a motorcycle before deputies arrived at the home.

A deputy later spotted Hall on the motorcycle and attempted to pull him over.

Hall refused to stop and accelerated up to speeds reaching more than 115 mph while weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate 35, according the affidavit.

Deputies were told by their sergeants to stop chasing Hall because of the speeds and recklessness of Hall.

It remains unclear how Hall was arrested based on affidavits.

Hall has since been released from the Bexar County Jail after posting $55,000 bail, according to online records.

Online records show Hall was convicted in 2003 on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison for those charges.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of domestic violence, click here for resources.

