SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's office is searching for a 93-year-old woman whose family has not heard from her since Friday.

Margery Locke drives a 2008 Silver Chevrolet Impala and is known to frequent Castroville.

Those with information on Locke's whereabouts are asked to call dispatchers at 210-335-6000, or e-mail missingpersons@bexar.org.

Locke is 5 feet, 8 inches and weighs 140 pounds. She has blue eyes and gray hair.

