Clear backpacks, random searches, 'buzz-in' system part of NEISD's new security measures

SAN ANTONIO - North East Independent School District announced Monday it would employ a host of new safety and security measures at its campuses beginning next year, including random searches and clear backpacks.

Beginning next school year, high school and middle school students will only be allowed to use clear backpacks. Students will be able to bring their athletic and band bags, as well as purses and lunch bags.

Elementary school students will be allowed to continue using traditional backpacks.

NEISD said it would provide clear backpacks to parents who cannot afford clear backpacks.

Students will also be subject to random searches with hand-held metal wands.

All NEISD campuses will lock exterior doors during school hours and implement a "buzz-in" system.

Administrators will undergo active shooter training and counselors will receive annual mental health training over the summer.

NEISD said it is also in the process of bolstering its police force to increase patrols at elementary schools. Currently, each middle and high school campus is staffed with a permanent armed police officer.

