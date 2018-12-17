Corgi vs. Coyote: Doorbell camera captures comical chase

BONITA, Calif. - Coyotes aren’t normally considered comical but in this case the coyote didn’t know what it was in for when it chased a corgi in his own front yard.

Lord Arlo of Bonita, or Arlo for short, is a spunky corgi who was captured on a Ring Doorbell video seemingly playing chase with a coyote.

The beginning of the video shows a coyote chasing Arlo in his front yard but it’s what happens next that’s reminiscent of the classic “Tom and Jerry” cartoons.

“I was in the kitchen at 6:56 a.m. when I looked out at Arlo barking and saw the coyote right there, so I yelled for my husband, who was getting ready to leave for work,” said Arlo’s owner Claire Reader. “I dashed out and you see me yelling and doing the defensive basketball drill side shuffle! De-fence de-fence!”

Thankfully this story has a happy ending: the coyote ran off without harming Arlo.

Check out the chase in the video below:

If you're having trouble viewing the video, click here.

