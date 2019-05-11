Couple runs over man passed out under their truck, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man in his 20s was taken to an area hospital early Saturday morning after he passed out under a truck and was run over, police said.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. in the parking lot of Bowlero at 13300 San Pedro Avenue. Police said a couple who were leaving the bowling alley got into their truck and were driving away when they felt a big bump.

When they got out of the truck, they saw the man lying on the ground and realized they had run the man over, police said.

The man was taken to North Central Baptist in serious but stable condition, authorities said.

