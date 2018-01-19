Crawfish season is coming; 8 best places for crawfish in SA

SAN ANTONIO - The best time for crawfish usually starts around late February.

Peak months for wild-caught crawfish are typically March, April and May, but the cold weather is having a negative effect on crawfish.

"Crawfish need a lot of rain and warmer temperatures to grow,” according to CajunCrawfish.com.

Frigid temperatures are causing crawfish to stay deep underground which means they aren’t going into the traps.

Crawfish season is still coming -- it’s just going to be a little late this year.

Get ahead of the game and plan your crawfish season early with some of the best places for crawfish in San Antonio:

Smashin Crab

Willie’s Grill & Icehouse

Shuck Shack

Papppadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Pinch

The Cookhouse

Little Woodrow’s

LA Crawfish

Be prepared -- crawfish season is coming.

