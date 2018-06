Two port-a-potties can be seen flying through the air in a viral video posted to Facebook on Friday.

The video shows people ducking and trying to find cover as strong winds at a park in Colorado lifted the two port-a-potties off the ground.

Gabriel Flores uploaded the video to Facebook, where it has amassed nearly 2 million views and counting.

Watch the video below:

