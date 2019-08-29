Crews taking down Kiddie Park rides for move to San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO - The big move is underway.

Crews were seen Thursday taking down rides at the Kiddie Park near downtown in anticipation of the park's relocation to the San Antonio Zoo.

Zoo officials announced in April that they would partner with the owners of the Kiddie Park to move the attraction near the front gates of the zoo.

Since 1925, the park has been a fixture along Broadway Street. The iconic attraction is America's oldest children's amusement park.

The zoo previously said tickets to the zoo would not be required to visit the Kiddie Park when it's relocated.

"Our goal for Kiddie Park is to honor and maintain its look and feel while offering the same experience generations of visitors have come to know and love. Both Kiddie Park and San Antonio Zoo have rich histories, and are deeply woven into the fabric of our community and in our memories." Tim Morrow, CEO of San Antonio Zoo, said earlier this year. "Now, when visitors purchase a ticket to ride these iconic rides, they are not only having fun, they are supporting our zoo's mission."

