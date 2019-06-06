Plans revealed for Kiddie Park's move to SA Zoo

Kiddie Park, San Antonio’s iconic children’s amusement park is set to relocate to the San Antonio Zoo, and details have been released about its upcoming move.

Officials with the Brackenridge Park Conservancy and the zoo announced an agreement Thursday for a new location for Kiddie Park.

The location that was originally proposed was on the bend of the San Antonio River, across the walkway from the Koehler Pavilion.

However, officials determined that location would have brought noise and traffic congestion into a quiet area of the park.

It also would have overwhelmed the infrastructure and parking would have been a concern for guests who want to picnic or walk in the park.

According to a San Antonio Zoo press release, the new location that was chosen will remain inside the zoo’s footprint, in what is now a small parking lot next to the zoo front gate.

Visitors will also be closer to where the new parking garage is being built on Tuleta Drive.

Kiddie Park’s last day at its current location on Broadway Street will be July 4.

It has been on Broadway since 1925 and is one of the oldest children’s amusement parks in the United States.

The zoo is already in the process of hiring the 45 current and eligible Kiddie Park employees with a re-grand opening scheduled for August, according to the release.

The City of San Antonio worked with the conservancy and zoo to find a creative solution that preserves Brackenridge Park and allows the park’s relocation.

