Driver who hit, killed SA teacher four years ago still at large

SAN ANTONIO - A search for a hit-and-run driver continues four years after a beloved teacher was killed back in 2015.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 7, 2015, 38-year-old Vanessa Puente and a friend were walking along Silver Maple Street, just off Potranco Road in far west Bexar County.

Just after 1:30 a.m. a dark-colored SUV struck Puente and drove off.

Deputies arrived to find Puente on the ground, and she was taken to University Hospital where she later died.

Days after her death, Puente's family and friends passed out fliers and talked to residents in west Bexar County trying to find out any information.

RELATED: Family of woman killed in hit and run seeks justice

Puente was an art teacher at Southwest High School.

A $5,000 reward is available for any information that would lead to an arrest.

All that is known of the suspected vehicle is that it is possibly a dark-colored Ford Expedition with damage on the passenger side.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224 - STOP

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.