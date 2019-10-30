8 charged in San Antonio gambling raid

SAN ANTONO - Eight more people have been charged in connection with a massive gambling sting in San Antonio Tuesday, according to police.

The six-month investigation resulted in arrests beginning in August, when a San Antonio police dispatcher was among two people taken into custody after the raid on Aug. 10.

An undercover SAPD detective first visited the operation in early March and wrote that he saw approximately 30 gambling machines inside.

The detective then provided an undercover ID and paid $20 in order to get a key card that would let him into the building, but he left without playing the games, the warrant states.

In July, the detective returned to the building in an undercover capacity and despite his key card still not working, was allowed to play the games while Norma Gonzalez looked up his information, according to the warrant. Gonzalez was charged with gambling-organized crime in August.

In August, the detective again returned to the location and not only saw other people win silver packets and exchange them for cash, but himself won silver packets then cashed them out and was given $20, the warrant states. SAPD officers then raided the building later that day.

On Tuesday, records show eight others were arrested in connection to the raid.

They were identified as Diana Garcia, 52, Adaljisa Ramos Gonzalez, 76, Elda Adamina Sanchez, 64, Aaron Gonzalez Jr., 19, Adrian Gabriel Sanchez, 38, Teresa Delgado Perez, 35, Aida Teresa Garcia, 28 and Elma Ramos Garcia, 49. They were all charged with gambling.

