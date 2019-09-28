Two charged with capital murder in Goliad County

GOLIAD COUNTY, Texas - Two men have been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of a Goliad County woman on September 22.

Goliad County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Devon Keith Debord, 22, and Christopher Allen Debord, 24. The Sheriff’s Office said the two men are believed to be cousins.

They were charged in the shooting death of Margaret Ellen Tucker, 62. Tucker was found dead in her home in Schroeder, which is about 100 miles southeast of San Antonio.

An investigation found that the two men stole a car and a gun in Victoria County that was later linked to the Sept. 22 homicide. Both of those items were recovered.

Deputies have not released details on the relationship between Tucker and the suspects.

The suspects' bails ere set at $250,000 each, according to the sheriff's office.

