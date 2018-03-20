Curfew to be lifted at these SA parks in anticipation of Easter campers

SAN ANTONIO - Curfews will be lifted at select city parks ahead of the Easter holiday, San Antonio Parks and Recreation announced Monday.

For hundreds of people, it's a tradition to camp at San Antonio parks for the Easter weekend.

The park curfew will be lifted at the following parks beginning at 11 p.m. on March 29 and will resume at 11 p.m. on April 1, Easter Sunday.

Officials ask that those who plan on celebrating at the parks do their part to keep the parks clean by properly disposing of their trash and recyclables.

Parks have recycling bins for plastic and cans and trash cans for food waste. Parkgoers are urged to bring trash bags and remove their trash at the end of their stay in the park.

You can camp overnight at the following city parks:

Brackenridge, 3700 N. St. Mary’s (excludes Brackenridge Parking Facility)

Eisenhower, 19399 N.W. Military Highway

J Street, 3500 J Street

McAllister, 13102 Jones Maltsberger

Roosevelt, 331 Roosevelt Ave.

San Pedro, 1315 San Pedro Ave.

O.P. Schnabel, 9606 Bandera Rd.

Southside Lions, 3100 Hiawatha

Southside Lions East, 3900 Pecan Valley

Woodlawn Lake, 1103 Cincinnati (excludes the Island House and gym areas)

