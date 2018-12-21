Man accused of 2018 infant beating now charged with murder in 2012 baby death

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man accused of seriously injuring an infant earlier this year has now been charged with capital murder in an unrelated 2012 case, Bexar County court records confirm.

Terrence Harper, 30, was indicted this week by a Bexar County grand jury and now faces a charge of capital murder of a child under 10.

The indictment comes months after San Antonio police investigators vowed to forward evidence from the 2012 case to the Bexar County District Attorney's Office.

In that incident, a 4-month-old boy died after being taken to the hospital with head injuries and bruising on his body.

The death was later ruled accidental and charges were never filed against Harper.

Harper was arrested in July in an unrelated case and charged with causing serious bodily injury to a child.

In that incident, Harper is accused of beating his 4-month-old son, leaving the infant with a brain bleed, bruising and a possible skull fracture, according to investigators.

Bexar County court records indicate that in the 2018 case, ironically, Harper is represented by incoming district attorney-elect Joe Gonzales, who is scheduled to take office in less than two weeks.

Gonzales will, in all likelihood, have to recuse himself from the case.

District clerk records indicate Harper was arrested Wednesday but has since been been released on $500,000 bond.

