Driver seen swerving through lanes before crash that killed 2, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Two people were killed Saturday morning in a crash on Highway 181 on the city's southeast side, police said.

Police said the driver of a white SUV was swerving in and out of the northbound lanes of traffic on U.S. Highway 181 near Green Lake Street around 10 a.m. before crashing and flipping over.

Two people, a man and a woman, were thrown from the car and died at the scene, according to authorities.

Two other people in the car were taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition. Police said the two survivors of the crash have not been able to say what led to the deadly wreck.

The names of those killed have not yet been released.

Police are asking those who plan on traveling Highway 181 near South Foster Road and Green Lake Street to find an alternate route, as traffic investigators plan on being out there until noon at a minimum.

