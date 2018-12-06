Entertainment plaza, cascading wall of water to come to San Pedro Creek

SAN ANTONIO - Construction on the second part of phase one of the revitalization of San Pedro Creek will now be completed in 2021. It was originally expected to be finished in 2020.

On Tuesday, Bexar County commissioners approved $60 million for this latest part of the project, which includes more murals, an entertainment plaza, a cascading wall of water and replacing the Houston, Commerce and Dolorosa streets bridges.

The plaza will be located next to the historic Alameda Theater. The plan is to partner with the theater to bring performances to the plaza.

Construction on this three-block portion of the creek, from Houston Street to Nueva Street, is expected to begin in March 2019.

The improvements in this area will also serve to protect the area from flooding.

“It’s going to reduce the 100-year floodplain by 30 acres, which makes 30 additional acres in the downtown area developable property,” said Kerry Averyt, senior engineer with the San Antonio River Authority.

The four-phase project is estimated to cost a total of $200 million.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.