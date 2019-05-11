Ex-fiance of missing 4-year-old girl's mother arrested, Houston police confirm

HOUSTON - Police have arrested the ex-fiance of a missing 4-year-old girl's mother, according to KSAT's sister station in Houston, KPRC.

The Houston TV station reported that Darion Vence has been charged with tampering with evidence of a human corpse and is being held without bail in the Harris County Jail. Vence was the last to see 4-year-old Maleah Davis, his ex-fiancee's daughter, before she was reported missing May 4.

An Amber Alert was issued for Maleah on May 4 after Vence told authorities three men abducted him, Maleah and his 2-year-old son. Vence, authorities said, claimed that the three men made remarks about Maleah's appearance before knocking him unconscious and taking them in a blue Chevrolet truck.

Photo of 26-year-old Darion Vence.

Vence told police he regained consciousness on a road in Sugar Land the next day and walked to a hospital for help, according to police. Houston authorities said Vence's story changed multiple times, and on Tuesday, they named him as a suspect in Maleah's disappearance.

KPRC reported that Vence was apprehended in a Sugar Land neighborhood by the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, the Sugar Land Police Department and Houston Police Department.

His arrest comes after Maleah's mother, Brittany Bowens, with Houston activist Quanell X speaking for her, told KPRC that the couple had gotten into an argument before Maleah's disappearance.

Quanell X told KPRC that Bowens had called off her engagement to Vence and that this may have caused Vence "to snap in anger against young Maleah."

Authorities did not confirm any of the allegations Bowens made.

KPRC also uncovered court documents that show that the 4-year-old girl was removed from her home by Child Protective Services last year after the agency received a report of physical abuse in August following a head injury Maleah suffered. The girl and her brother were both removed from the home until February, when a judge ordered the children to be returned under certain conditions, KPRC reported.

“CPS would maintain temporary custody and visit the home at least monthly to make sure everything is OK,” officials told KPRC regarding the conditions set forth by the judge.

Court documents obtained by KPRC also stated that a physician was unable to determine whether Maleah's injuries were caused by abuse.

According to court documents obtained by KPRC, officials said Maleah and her older brother were physically abused and neglected by Bowens and their biological father, Craig Davis.

Maleah remains missing.

