FBI seeks information on child, 5, taken from mall in Washington who is believed to be in Mexico

SAN ANTONIO - The FBI is hoping San Antonio residents can help in the search for a 5-year-old girl taken from a mall several states away.

Aranza Lopez, 5, is believed to be in Mexico but the FBI hopes someone in San Antonio may have information that can help in the case.

Aranza was last seen in October 2018.

Investigators believe the girl's mother took Aranza during a supervised visit at a mall in Vancouver, Washington.

Esmeralda Lopez is accused of kidnapping the girl and robbing a man before taking his vehicle.

Lopez is believed to be living with her boyfriend Gabriel Garcia Santos.

The FBI is offering a reward of $10,000.

Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI's Seattle field office at 206-622-0460.

